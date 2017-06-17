Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Macie Jones
maciejonesphotography
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
cluster of pink roses
Charming pink flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
pink
leaves
roses
gardening
botanical
plant
floral
blossom
flora
carnation
geranium
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20