Go to Gunnar Ridderström's profile
@gunnarridder
Download free
woman in blue and white long sleeve shirt and black skirt walking on sidewalk during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mérida, Spain
Published on FUJIFILM, X100T
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

mérida
spain
pedestrian
Girls Photos & Images
walking
street
human
People Images & Pictures
path
apparel
clothing
footwear
shoe
shorts
pavement
sidewalk
bag
accessory
handbag
accessories
Creative Commons images

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking