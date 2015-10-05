Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Lukasz Szmigiel
szmigieldesign
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
clouds on mountain
Szczeliniec Wielki landscape
A map marker
Szczeliniec Wielki, Polska
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
blue
sunrise
night sky
clouds
cloud
field
farming
mist
rural
long exposure
vertical landscape
vista
cloudscape
pink and blue sky
polska
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20