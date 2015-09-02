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Rod Sot
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cloud at sky
Cloud against a starry sky
A map marker
Cloud, Puchuncavi, Chile
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
space
dark
blue
outdoor
night sky
gradient
night
dark background
cloud
stars
grey
star
evening
dusk
horizontal
single cloud
cloudscape
chile
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