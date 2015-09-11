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Clark Street Mercantile
mercantile
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clothes store interior
Trendy apparel store
A map marker
Clark Street Mercantile, Montréal, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
black
blue
white
red
camera
clothing
clothes
male
lighting
indoor
shop
lights
shirts
pipe
shelves
hipster
shop interior
hangers
shelve
HD Wallpapers
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