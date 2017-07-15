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Jason W
jasonwong23
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closeup photography of wooden coin bank
Ark
A map marker
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 80D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
art
design
product
wood
grey
style
object
craft
shape
still
ark
building
architecture
hong kong
tower
bell tower
hong kong island
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