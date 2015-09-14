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Eric Michael
ericmichael
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closeup photography of vintage car
Rusty vintage car
A map marker
Lindsay, Canada
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Published on
September 14, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
black
vintage
grey
vintage car
vehicle
retro
old
old car
classic car
rust
classic
rustic
HDR Photos & Images
plymouth
vignette
rusty
weathered
canada
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