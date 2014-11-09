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Jon Flobrant
jonflobrant
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closeup photography of vehicle compass
Navigating The Sea
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
black
white
grey
boat
compass
transportation
dashboard
direction
transport
campus
gps
gear
equipment
navigate
dial
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