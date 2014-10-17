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Ramamoorthy Kumar
ramdreamers
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closeup photography of two white mushrooms
White mushrooms on tree bark
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 17, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
white
wood
mushroom
beige
blur
bokeh
moss
outdoors
fungi
log
bark
gentle
fungus
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