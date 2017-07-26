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Poul Edward Erni
poulyy
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closeup photography of three silver-colored rings
Commitmment
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Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
black
wedding
grey
minimalist
jewelry
minimal
mirror
ring
jewellery
minimalism
band
engagement
rings
set
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