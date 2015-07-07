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Luca Bravo
lucabravo
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closeup photography of stones
Ripples near slick rocks
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
rain
rock
reflection
rocks
ripple
drop
ripples
raindrop
raindrops
wet
drops
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