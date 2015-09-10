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Clem Onojeghuo
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closeup photography of red petaled flowers
Pink flower cluster
A map marker
Miami, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
natural
plant
pink
red
leaves
leaf
floral
petal
nectar
miami
blossom
united states
flora
geranium
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