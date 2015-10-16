Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jeremy Cooper
jcooper
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
closeup photography of red leaf
Red maple leaf on brown
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
rain
fall
color
red
leaves
leaf
brown
blur
bokeh
maple
droplet
close-up
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20