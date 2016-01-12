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Danie Franco
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closeup photography of orange bougainvillea flowers
Red and green plant
A map marker
Yuriria, Mexico
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Published on
January 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
orange
red
calm
leaves
floral
peaceful
botanical
bougainvillea
quiet
lovely
flora
background
art
plant
graphic design
mexico
blossom
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