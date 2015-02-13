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Tim Schramm
tim_schramm
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closeup photography of moss and snow
Winter tree moss
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
snow
trees
ice
brown
blur
bokeh
moss
forrest
woodland
frost
frozen
branches
log
new growth
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