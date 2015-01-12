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Jill Heyer
jillheyer
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closeup photography of ladybug perched on green leafed plant
Sunlit ladybird
A map marker
Hamburg, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 12, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
plant
garden
red
wood
plants
moss
insect
outdoors
macro
close up
barn
ladybug
bug
bugs
springtime
rustic
lady bug
germany
hamburg
PNG images
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