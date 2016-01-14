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Zé Zorzan
zezorzan
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closeup photography of green grasses with water droplets
Guiricema dew
A map marker
Guiricema, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 14, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
rain
garden
grass
growth
morning
focus
blur
zoom
bokeh
macro
lawn
drop
dew
droplet
blade
mowing
brazil
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