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Rowan Heuvel
insolitus
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closeup photography of green fern plant
Fern Leaf
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
black
green
plant
leaf
palm
close up
bright
fern
branch
leave
close-up
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