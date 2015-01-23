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closeup photography of gray bird on green grass at daytime
Hidden Baby Bird
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
summer
bird
green
face
grass
wildlife
baby
eye
field
cute
outdoors
feather
nest
chick
baby bird
beak
fallen
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