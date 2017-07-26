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closeup photography of brown acoustic guitar
Rhythm
A map marker
Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
music
red
guitar
warm
sound
musical instrument
acoustic guitar
song
flamenco
detail
details
string
instrument
acoustic
madera
tune
guitar string
spain
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