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Craig Whitehead
sixstreetunder
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closeup photography of black and red umbrellas
Red umbrella
A map marker
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-Pro2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
rain
red
minimal
weather
united kingdom
umbrella
england
rainy day
colour
protection
cambridge
detail
wet
great britain
covering
canopy
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