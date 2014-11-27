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closeup photography of black and gray stones
At the roots
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 27, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
earth
trees
grey
leaf
rock
rocks
outdoors
ground
roots
macro
perspective
dirt
woodland
mud
root
trunk
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