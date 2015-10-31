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Martin Martz
martz90
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closeup photograph brown dried leaf
Curled-up autumn leaf
A map marker
Lhotecký les, Prague, Czech Republic
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A58
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
texture
dark
autumn
natural
fall
orange
leaves
leaf
alone
brown
blur
bokeh
macro
detail
closeup
single leaf
prague
czech republic
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