Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Mike Kenneally
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
closeup photo of white roses
Roses on paper
A map marker
Ireland
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
rose
paper
love
plant
garden
color
leaf
yellow
roses
brown
romance
blossom
marriage
memories
bloom
petal
white roses
thoughtful
HD Wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20