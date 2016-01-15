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closeup photo of white petaled flower
macro-blossom-twig
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
spring
white
floral
brown
blossom
macro
branch
flora
bloom
detail
blossoms
blossoming
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