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Marta Pawlik
martapawlik
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closeup photo of white peace lily near the window
Graceful bell-shaped flower
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 10, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
portrait
spring
plant
wallpapers
backgrounds
simple
white flowers
lilly
flover
background
floral
flora
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