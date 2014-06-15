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Aleksi Tappura
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closeup photo of turned-on MacBook air
laptop on a desk
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 15, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
laptop
computer
books
iphone
study
grey
desk
working
lifestyle
notebook
lamp
pen
keys
desk lamp
top view
composition
note book
macintosh
pensil
Free stock photos
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