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Drew Patrick Miller
drewpatrickmiller
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closeup photo of tree branch
Tree Silhouettes
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 20, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
winter
plant
halloween
grey
shadow
silhouette
shadows
gray
branch
branches
tree branches
buds
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