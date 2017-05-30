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Dane Deaner
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closeup photo of ruler and thread
Ugmonk
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
minimal
tools
leather
craft
aerial
hammer
tool
ruler
surface
flat lay
craftsman
scalpel
maker
twine
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