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Lachlan Gowen
lachlangowen
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closeup photo of pile stones
Fjelltur up Fløyen
A map marker
Fløyen, Bergen, Norway
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Published on
June 30, 2017 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
plant
norway
rock
moss
rust
bergen
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