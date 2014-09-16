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Matthew Wheeler
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closeup photo of person's feet covered with sand
Feet covered in beach sand
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 16, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
man
summer
white
grey
calm
peace
sand
holiday
male
vacation
feet
relax
legs
leg
fingers
lying down
toes
laying
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