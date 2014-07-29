Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
channnngma
channnngma
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
closeup photo of mirrorless camera on zip-up top
Photo Equipment
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 29, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
black
photography
camera
grey
photo
digital
photographer
film
focus
silver
fuji
gear
equipment
sweatshirt
fujifilm
pov
zipper
kit
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20