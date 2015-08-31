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Raymond Culbertson
raymondculbertson
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closeup photo of log
Moss growing on a tree
A map marker
Bill Yeck Park, Dayton, United States
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Published on
August 31, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
grey
moss
outdoors
bark
united states
dayton
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