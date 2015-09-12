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Akshay Madan
iamdesignerr
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closeup photo of green taro plant
Large Leaf
A map marker
Dehradun, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
rain
plant
leaf
bokeh
greenery
bright
foliage
dew
depth of field
veins
drops
droplets
india
dehradun
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