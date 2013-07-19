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Tyler Wanlass
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closeup photo of green orchid plant near brown log and bodies of water
leaf-plant-rock-water
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
sea
green
life
plant
wood
growth
lake
leaves
leaf
yellow
rock
sunlight
outdoors
grow
macro
growing
rot
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