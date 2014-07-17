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John French
johnfrench
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closeup photo of green leafed plant
After The Rain
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 17, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
spring
green
plant
leaves
blur
bokeh
flora
drip
raindrops
drops
droplets
buds
flower buds
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