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Jo Wroten
sharpshark28
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closeup photo of green leaf
Translucent leaf in macro
A map marker
Arnold
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, FinePix A800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
abstract
green
pattern
leaf
creative
macro
leaf background
detail
close-up
up close
arnold
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