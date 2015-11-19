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Matt Haggerty
matthaggerty
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closeup photo of green coil on gray wooden board
Rope coil on deck
A map marker
Brant Lake, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, FinePix X100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
wood
grey
circle
floor
spiral
rope
board
deck
plank
coil
above
planks
curl
turqouise
united states
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