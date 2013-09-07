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Lukasz Szmigiel
szmigieldesign
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closeup photo of grasses near road
Swaying shrubs at dusk
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 7, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunrise
plant
grass
plants
morning
yellow
brown
bright
dusk
weeds
depth of field
sun flare
country landscape
sunny landscape
sunny nature
dof
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