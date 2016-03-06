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MJ K
mjkha
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closeup photo of gold fountain pen
Fountain pen nib
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XT
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
paper
writing
gold
brown
metal
gold background
pen
old
gold wallpaper
typography
ink
fountain
parchment
antique
point
fountain pen
type
brass
quill
caligraphy
Creative Commons images
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