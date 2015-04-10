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Niklas Rhöse
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closeup photo of gold-colored pocket watch
Old pocket watch face
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
face
book
vintage
grey
time
hands
clock
watch
old
macro
close up
number
antique
stopwatch
counter
pocket watch
timepiece
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