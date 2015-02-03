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closeup photo of flower covered in snow
Grass stem on a snowy day
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 3, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
winter
snow
plant
white
grey
plants
leaf
snow wallpaper
snowflake
cold
close up
snowy
stem
snow background
depth of field
white space
dry flower
unsharp
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