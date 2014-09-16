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Andrew Guan
guanmu
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closeup photo of city building
tall business skyscrappers
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 16, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
city
building
architecture
grey
urban
fog
cityscape
skyscraper
modern
structure
tower
dusk
mist
communications
skyscrapers
commerce
haze
satellite dish
metropolitan
Non-copyrighted images
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