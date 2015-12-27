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Robert Zunikoff
rzunikoff
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closeup photo of brown rope
Thick rope knot
A map marker
Annapolis, Maryland, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A65V
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
boat
patterns
bokeh
macro
close up
rope
tie
marina
knot
weave
nautical
braid
annapolis
website
sailing
object
united states
maryland
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