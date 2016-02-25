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Désirée Fawn
thatdesiree
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closeup photo of brown hen
Farm Poultry
A map marker
Peterborough, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
bird
outdoor
home
red
farm
eye
chicken
brown
bokeh
feather
hen
chickens
poultry
livestock
cock
homestead
beak
canada
peterborough
PNG images
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