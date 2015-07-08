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michael podger
jammypodger7470
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Animals
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closeup photo of brown bee sipping the nectar of flower
Insect Eyes
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
flower
animal
earth
life
wildlife
orange
red
insect
fly
bug
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