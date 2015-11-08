Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jairo Alzate
jairoalzate
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Closeup of an angry rooster's face
Rooster Face
A map marker
Colombia
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
animal
bird
animals
wildlife
red
farm
eye
turkey
chicken
close up
head
wilderness
wild
rooster
textured
beak
cockerel
roaster
colombia
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20