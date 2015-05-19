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Michele Ivani
micheleivani
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closed up photo of white petaled flower
White daisy in macro
A map marker
Unnamed Road, 19015 Levanto SP, Italy, Levanto
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
black
green
white
purple
bouquet
daisy
blur
bokeh
white flower
white flowers
flora
petal
bouquet of flowers
flower petals
flower petal
bouquet of flower
italy
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