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Demi Kwant
iidemii
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closed up photo of daisy flower
Daisy in macro
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5c
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
spring
plant
garden
white
minimal
yellow
floral
brown
daisy
simple
outdoors
botanical
macro
flora
bloom
petal
pollen
closeup
gerbera
Historical images
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