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Shane Colella
shanecolella
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closed up photo of cactus plant
Prickly orange needles
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 29, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
plant
desert
orange
yellow
focus
bokeh
macro
danger
vegetation
day
closeup
sharp
depth of field
spikes
spike
daytime
grass
flora
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